Highlights of the 2016 Union Budget

Following are the highlights of Union Budget 2016-17 that were presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament:

No change in personal Income Tax slabs

4-month Compliance Window for domestic black money holders; tax, interest on them at 45 per cent

Relief for tax payers who earn below Rs 5 lakh; ceiling of rebate u/s 87A raised to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000

House rent deduction raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.

One-time dispute resolution scheme for retro tax cases, penalty, interest waived.

High level committee headed by Revenue Secretary to oversee creation of fresh liability using retro tax law.

Corporate Tax for new manufacturing units fixed at 25 per cent.

Clean energy cess increased from Rs 200/ton to 400/ton on coal, lignite and peat.

First home buyers to get addl deduction of Rs 50,000 on interest for loan up to Rs 35 lakh; cost of house should not be more than Rs 50 lakh.

To achieve fiscal deficit of 3 per cent of GDP by (2017-18).

Fiscal Deficit target 3.9 per cent in 2015-16, 3.5 per cent in 2016-17.

Revenue Deficit to be 2.8 per cent in 2015-16.

Current Account Deficit for 2015-16 at $14.4 billion or 1.4 per cent of GDP

Forex reserves at highest at $350 billion.

Budget lists 9 transformative pillars including doubling farm income by 2022, infrastructure, investment, reforms

Highest ever allocation of Rs 38,500 cr for MGNREGA.

Certain equipment for dialysis exempt from basic customs duty, excise CVD.

Govt to circulate Model Shops and Establishment Bill, small retail shops may remain open for 7 days.

100 per cent rural electrification by May 1, 2018.

Govt to pay EPF contribution of 8.33 per cent of new employees for first 3 years.

Start-ups to get 100 per cent tax exemption for 3 years except MAT which will apply from April 2016-2019.

To give statutory status to Aadhaar programme

Infrastructure outlay at Rs 2.21 lakh cr.

Rs 35,984 crore earmarked for farmer welfare; to spend Rs 86,500 crore on irrigation in 5 years.

Rs 20,000 crore irrigation fund to be set up under NABARD.

Rs 2,000 crore for LPG connection to poor; scheme for MPG connection for women.

Stand Up India allocated Rs 500 crore.

Roads and highways allocation at Rs 55,000 crore; NHAI can issue tax free bonds.

Long term capital gains for unlisted companies to be reduced from 3 to 2 years

Rs 9,000 crore allocated to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

Targets 10,000 km national highways, upgradation of 50,000 kms of state highways.

Incentivise gas production from deep sea, other unutilised deep sources

Rs 31,300 cr Infra Bonds to be issued by various agencies -- NHAI, IREDA, NABARD.

Further relaxation of FDI rules in insurance, pension, stock exchanges, asset reconstruction companies.

100 per cent FDI in food products made domestically

Rs 25,000 cr for recapitalisation of PSU banks

Department of Disinvestment renamed Department of Investment & Public Asset Management

NITI Aayog to identify CPSEs for strategic sale

To design framework for PSU bank consolidation

To consider lowering govt stake in IDBI to below 50%

Health insurance scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh per family

Senior citizens to get additional healthcare cover of Rs 30,000 under the new scheme

Comprehensive Code for providing specialised resolution mechanism for bankruptcy of banks/insurance firms

To amend Companies Act for registration of firms in a day

GAAR to be implemented from April 1, 2017.

Legislation to deal with the menace of illicit deposit taking schemes

Place of Effective Management rules deferred by a year.

Withdrawal up to 40 per cent of the corpus at the time of retirement to be tax exempt in the case of NPS.

Steps to re-vitalise Public-Private-Partnership mode.

Public Utility (Resolution of Disputes) Bill to be introduced, Guidelines for renegotiation of PPP Concession Agreements.

New credit rating system for infrastructure projects.

Interest rate setting Monetary Policy Committee in 2016.

Krishi Kalyan Cess at 0.5 per cent on all taxable services from June 1, 2016

Infrastructure cess at 1 per cent on small petrol, LPG, CNG cars, 2.5 per cent on diesel cars of certain capacity and 4% on other higher engine capacity vehicles, SUVs

Excise duties on various tobacco products other than beedi raised by about 10 to 15 per cent.

RBI to facilitate retail participation in G-Secs

New derivative products to be developed by SEBI

PSU General Insurers to be listed in stock exchanges

Review and rationalisation of Autonomous Bodies

Amount sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana increased to Rs 1.80 lakh crore

Govt to increase ATMs, micro-ATMs in post offices

Service Tax to be exempted on general insurance schemes under NIRMAYA Scheme.

DBT to be used to transfer subsidy on fertiliser in select districts on pilot basis

Plan, non-Plan distinction to be done away with; a Committee to review FRBM

Service tax on Single premium Annuity Policies reduced from 3.5 per cent to 1.4 per cent of the premium paid in certain cases

10 per cent tax rate on income from worldwide exploitation of patents developed and registered in India by a resident

NBFCs to get deduction of 5 per cent of its income in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts

Basic custom and excise duty on refrigerated containers reduced to 5 per cent and 6 per cent

100 per cent deduction for profits in housing project for flats up to 30 sq metres in four metros; 60 sq mts in other cities, approved during June 2016 to March 2019 and completed in 3 years. MAT to apply.

Agriculture credit target highest at Rs 9 lakh crore

Unified agriculture market e-platform will be dedicated to the nation on the birthday of B R Ambedkar.

OneIndia News