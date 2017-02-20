Flipkart, Microsoft forge cloud partnership

In his maiden visit to Bengaluru after becoming the Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella announced his company's strategic partnership with Flipkart. The Indian-origin tech visionary said on Monday that Flipkart had chosen Microsoft Azure as their exclusive public cloud provider. The announcement was made in Bengaluru where Nadella along with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani were present to speak of digital transformation, intelligence cloud and artificial intelligence and their role in the technology driven the world we live in.

"The three platforms that I am really excited about right now is cloud and AI, Cortana and augmented reality. The storage network is fuelling Artificial Intelligence revolution. We are excited about Microsoft Cortana's AI offering, it has the capability to do human-level speech recognition," Nadella said while in conversation with Nilekani ahead of the big announcement. He also added that the possibility of going to AI winter was very little unless it is over hyped.

Explaining Flipkart's intention of partnering with Microsoft Azure exclusively, Binny Bansal, Flipkart's co-founder said, "AI will empower us to reach a global audience." India's Aadhar Man Nilekani pushed the idea of digital transformation in India and the need for intelligent cloud for the enormous data the nation is slated to put together. Data, if used for individual development, can lead to the empowerment of every citizen of India. After government laid down the digital highways, new avenues for digital entrepreneurs opened up. Aadhar recorded a billion users in five years and the data is now being used by the government as well as private companies to roll out services," he said. Nilekani added that the same technology has saved the government close to $5 million.

OneIndia News