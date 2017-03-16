Axe the tax on your income with Birla Sun life! It's #NotSoTaxing

As March approaches the tax jitters haunt the salaried class. The bigger picture becomes blurry each time taxes axe your income - the dream house, the dream car, the best education for your children. Imagine all the things you could buy if tax didn't take away a considerable portion of your earnings? If you are want to escape the burden of taxes then this will be the perfect read for you. This time leave your tax worries behind and pile up your savings with Birla Sun life Tax Relief '96. Make your earnings worth every rupee with smart investments and aim to earn effective returns.

Performace speaks for itself

Smart investments are the most effective way to save tax and with Birla Sun life, you have the added advantage of a brand that has time and again emerged trustworthy. Most business sites rank the schemes second in the ELSS category (Ranking by moneycontrol.com). Birla Sun Life Tax Relief '96 has shown a growth to the tune of 5% in just over a month (as reported by moneycontrol.com). This means in addition to saving tax you can also aim to increase your wealth. (Disclaimer: Past performance may or may not sustain in the future.)

What is ELSS?

ELSS or Equity Linked Savings Scheme is a type of diversified equity mutual fund. Under ELSS you can be exempted from tax under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. By investing in it, you get a twin-advantage of aiming capital appreciation and tax benefits. It has a lock-in period of three years which is the minimum in the tax saving category. The lock-in period ensure that your initial investment grows all through the three years.

Instead of fearing tax or losing sleep over it, it is better to plan and invest. With Birla Sun Life Tax Relief '96 it is #NotSoTaxing after all.

Disclaimer

The article is not a solicitation to buy, sell in securities or other financial instruments. Birla Sun Life Tax Relief'96 its subsidiaries, associates, and the author does not accept culpability for losses and/or damages arising based on information in this article. Investments in the instrument mentioned above are risky and investors are advised to seek professional advise before investing.