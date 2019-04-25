When will OJEE 2019 admit card be released? How to download Odisha JEE hall ticket

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vikas SV

Bhubaneswar, Apr 25: OJEE 2019 admit card was supposed to be released on April 24, 2019, but was not. OJEE 2019 admit will most likely be released on April 25, 2019, or in all probability before the end of April.

The OJEE admit card 2019 will be available for download at the official website ojee.nic.in. As of now, the official OJEE website still says that the Admit Card will be available on April 24. In the same scrolling window, an activated link to download OJEE admit card will be made available by April 25, or in all probability before April 30.

OJEE 2019 or Odisha Joint Entrance Exam is a state level examination conducted for providing admission in first year and lateral entry into various undergraduate, masters and lateral entry.

OJEE 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2019 while the OJEE 2019 result is expected by the first week of June, 2019.

How to download OJEE 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in

On the right side of homepage, click on the link 'OJEE admit card' (One activated).

You will be redirected to a new page

Log-in using the registration number

Admit card will appear

Bhubaneswar Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 18,86,793 POPULATION 49.17% RURAL

50.83% URBAN

13.04% SC

5.08% ST + More Details