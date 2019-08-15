Website to check SAMS Odisha Spot Selection list

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, Aug 15: The SAMS Odisha Spot Selection list for degree admission has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Eligible candidates whose names are on the selection list, will have to register their names and apply through a hand written application at the college where their names are displayed.

There are 1,047 degree colleges for which students may take admission. There are two types of preferences.

Preference 1: Candidates who were previously selected (payment made and intimation issued in 1st and 2nd selection) through online selection but could not take admission due to various reasons: They will be required to produce the intimation letter (issued earlier) at the selected college during the spot admission process.

Preference 2: Candidates who have submitted online application and are not selected during both the 1st and 2nd selection: They will be required to produce the applicant's copy of CM at the selected college during the admission process. If a candidate has already taken admission in 1st or 2nd selection and also eligible as per the sport selection criteria then the candidate's name will be considered for higher option only and need to produce the applicant's copy of Common Application. The list is available on dheodisha.gov.in.