    OTET Answer Key 2019 released: Last date to raise objections notified

    Bhubaneswar, Oct 06: The OTET Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates can download the admit card and raise objections if any by October 10 2019. The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test was held on August 5 2019. This year the exam was re-conducted for candidates who had not completed the exam last year due to a question paper leak.

    This had affected over 1 lakh candidates. The board then decided to cancel the exam after images of the question paper were leaked on the social media. The answer key is available on http://202.191.140.165/otetmay19/ccgsa_sep19.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 9:14 [IST]
