Odisha OSSTET 2019: Check details and eligibility

    Bhubaneswar, Dec 07: The Odisha OSSTET 2019 details are out. More details are available on the official website.

    "The OSSTET Pass Certificate shall remain valid till the candidate reaches the upper age limit prescribed for recruitment of teachers as per rules or executive instructions prescribed by the government from time to time," the official notification states. The last date to submit the application is December 16, 2019.

    Last year the exam was held in December and the results were declared on January 7 2019. A candidate would have to secure a minimum of 60 per cent marks to pass the exam.

    Paper 1 would comprise (language 1, language 2, Maths and Science/ Social Studies/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Sanskrit, Child Development & Pedagogy, Compulsory). Paper 2 on the other hand would comprise (language 1, language 2, Child Development & Pedagogy, Social Management and Evaluation). It is mandatory that the applicant must be able to read and write in Odia.

    Odisha OSSTET 2019 eligibility criteria: http://bseodisha.nic.in/sites/default/files/news /Guidelines%20for%20conduct%20of%20OSSTET.pdf

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 8:56 [IST]
