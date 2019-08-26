Odisha Excise Constable Exam 2019: Full list of candidates eligible to appear

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26: The Odisha Excise Constable Exam admit card 2019 has eben released. The same is available on the official website.

The written test will be held on September 8 2019. The OSSSC had conducted the physical standard measurement and physical efficiency test from January 18 to January 31 2019. The commission will recommend candidates to fill up 219 vacancies in the Excise Constable Post.

The final merit list will be calculated from a total of 100 marks of which the written test would carry 60 marks. The written test will comprise questions relating to maths and GK on excise related matters. Candidates will be asked to translate from Odia to English, which will carry 20 marks. The candidates will be allowed 2 hours two attempt the test and on the basis of the educational records, candidates can get a maximum of 7 marks. The admit card is available on https://www.osssc.gov.in/Public/Login.aspx.

Full list of candidates eligible to appear for Excise Constable exam: https://www.osssc.gov.in/Docs/UPCOMINGREQ_IIE-69-2018-268- OSSSC-dt-07-08-2019-EC-For-Written-Eng_Final.pdf