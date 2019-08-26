  • search
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha Excise Constable Exam 2019: Full list of candidates eligible to appear

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 26: The Odisha Excise Constable Exam admit card 2019 has eben released. The same is available on the official website.

    The written test will be held on September 8 2019. The OSSSC had conducted the physical standard measurement and physical efficiency test from January 18 to January 31 2019. The commission will recommend candidates to fill up 219 vacancies in the Excise Constable Post.

    Odisha Excise Constable Exam 2019: Full list of candidates eligible to appear

    The final merit list will be calculated from a total of 100 marks of which the written test would carry 60 marks. The written test will comprise questions relating to maths and GK on excise related matters. Candidates will be asked to translate from Odia to English, which will carry 20 marks. The candidates will be allowed 2 hours two attempt the test and on the basis of the educational records, candidates can get a maximum of 7 marks. The admit card is available on https://www.osssc.gov.in/Public/Login.aspx.

    Full list of candidates eligible to appear for Excise Constable exam: https://www.osssc.gov.in/Docs/UPCOMINGREQ_IIE-69-2018-268- OSSSC-dt-07-08-2019-EC-For-Written-Eng_Final.pdf

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Read more about:

    odisha examination

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 7:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue