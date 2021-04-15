YouTube
    board exams

    Odisha Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 exams postponed

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Odisha governemnt has postponed the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 amid the scoronavirus pandemic. While, class 9 and 11 students will be prompted to the next class without exams. The students will be marked on the basis of their internal assessment exams.

    Also, all english medium schools and their hostels in the state have been shut till April 19.

    The revised date sheet for CHSE and HSC exams will be announced soon on the official website of the Odisha state board.

    The Central Government has already cancelled the CBSE Class-10 examinations and postponed the CBSE Class-12 examinations for this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 16:07 [IST]
    X