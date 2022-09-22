Odisha to get 5G service in first phase, says Telecom min Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: 21-year-old dies after being thrashed by elder brother over studies

Muslim artisans enjoy making tableaux of Goddess Durga in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Cuttack, Sep 22: In a unique example of communal harmony, Muslim artisans are making beautiful tableaux of Goddess Durga ahead of Navratri festival. Other than the tableaux of Goddess Durga, Muslim artisans for years have been making gears for the goddess like head gear, earrings etc made of golden threads called 'zari'.

A fortnight from now, the streets of Cuttack will be bustling with people of all ages and communities from across Odisha to soak in the festive spirit of Durga Puja, the city's mega festival that is being conducted for over 500 years.

Odisha | Muslim artisans make a tableau of Goddess Durga in Cuttack ahead of the Navratri festival. (21.09) pic.twitter.com/6EmKoITtzv — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Muslim artisans in Banka Bazar of Cuttack city have been designing tableaux for generations and whose works are in demand in neigbouring states as well.

A Muslim artisan, Zahir Khan, said the tradition has been going on for several decades.

Navratri fasting rules 2022: Ten dos and dont’s during the nine-day festival

Preparations are in full swing as organisers are upbeat about conducting a grand celebration this time, especially as the past two years were marred with restrictions on public participation and idol height due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival in Cuttack transcends barriers of religions with participation from all communities.

"From Hindus to Muslims, everyone celebrates the festival together as it is a city of brotherhood," Cuttack Mahanagar Santi Committee general secretary Bhikari Das told PTI.

Durga Puja, also referred to as 'Durgotsava' or 'Sharadotsav', is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates worship of Hindu goddess Durga. It marks the victory of goddess Durga over the evil buffalo-demon Mahishasura. The festival epitomises the victory of good over evil.

The five-day Durga Puja will begin on October 1.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 7:13 [IST]