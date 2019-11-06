Job vacancy: OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2019 notification released

Bhubaneswar, Nov 06: The OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2019 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The online process would begin on November 13 2019 and go on till December 10 2019. The last date to submit the application is December 16 2019. There are a total of 153 vacancies in the Group A and B services.

Applicants must hold a graduation degree from the recognised university. The applicant should be able to read and speak in Odia and should have passed middle school with Odia as a language subject.

The age limit to apply is 21 and the upper age limit is 32 years. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, and Ex-Servicemen, and by 10 years for PwD candidates. The application fee is Rs 500. The fee is exempted for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and persons with disability, whose permanent disability is not less than 40 per cent.