Doctors remove steel glass from 45-year-old man's rectum after 10 days

New Delhi, Aug 23: In a shocking incident, doctors at the Berhampur Medical College and Hospital removed a steel glass from the rectum of a man.

According to reports, the 45-year-old patient hailing from Balipadar area under Buguda block of Ganjam district, worked at a cotton mill in Surat.

Nearly 10 days back, Krushna Chandra Rout had a booze party with his friends when they allegedly inserted the steel glass in his anus in an intoxicated condition.

Despite experiencing acute stomach pain, Rout refrained from revealing to anyone about the steel inside his anus owing to the stigma attached to the incident. The object was around 8cm in diameter and 15cm long, news agency PTI reported.

Instead of undergoing treatment in Surat itself, Rout travelled back to his native place in Balipadar - around 140km southwest of Bhubaneswar.

His stomach and legs began swelling. The pain became unbearable and later he consulted the MKCG medical team in Berhampur. Even during medical consultation, Rout did not reveal about the glass being inside his rectum. It was only after an X-ray was done that doctors came to know about the reason behind his worsening health condition, surgery department's assistant professor Sanjit Nayak told PTI.

A surgery was performed on the same day as Rout's condition was serious.

A professor in the surgery department, Charan Panda, said that initially the team of doctors formed attempted to remove the glass through the anus. However, they later decided to conduct a laparotomy, an abdominal incision, by colostomy because of chances of infection due to a possible rupture in the anus, Panda added.

The entire surgery took nearly two-and-a-half hours. Panda, however, told PTI that the condition of Rout is good and he will remain for another four to five days under observation.

The doctor told that the condition of the patient was stable.