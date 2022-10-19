Doctor arrested for making false marriage promise to patient's daughter

Bhubaneswar

pti-PTI

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19: A doctor of a state-run hospital in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar was arrested for allegedly duping a woman, the daughter of a patient who was treated there, on the pretext of marriage, police said.

The accused, who is a postgraduate student at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, was apprehended on Tuesday by Mahila Police of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate, a senior officer said.

The arrest was made after the father of the 26-year-old woman lodged a complaint, alleging that the doctor established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later got engaged with another woman from his state, West Bengal.

The alleged victim met the doctor two years ago when her father was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police officer said, citing the complaint. The accused had “taken the woman's phone number at the time of discharge of her father from the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and later, invited her several times to his hostel”, he said.

22-year-old woman set ablaze for rejecting marriage proposal; 1 held

The doctor was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.