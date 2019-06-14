  • search
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check OUAT Result 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhubaneswar, June 14: The OUAT Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology has released the results for the UG entrance exams. The exam was conducted on May 19 2019 Those who have qualified will be eligible to take part in the counselling process. The results are available on ouat.nic.in.

    Direct link to check OUAT Result 2019

    How to check OUAT Result 2019:

    • Go to ouat.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Read more about:

    odisha results

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 7:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue