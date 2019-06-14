Direct link to check OUAT Result 2019

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, June 14: The OUAT Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology has released the results for the UG entrance exams. The exam was conducted on May 19 2019 Those who have qualified will be eligible to take part in the counselling process. The results are available on ouat.nic.in.

How to check OUAT Result 2019:

Go to ouat.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout