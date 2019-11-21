  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check OTET Result 2019

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Nov 21: The OTET Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The message displayed on the official website says that the result would be declared soon. Several students who took the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can check the result by entering their roll and register number. It may be recalled that the Education Minister had said last month that the result would be released on November 21, 2019.

    Direct link to check OTET Result 2019

    To qualify, a candidate must secure a minimum of 60 per cent marks. The board had conducted two papers. The first was for those who want to teach students of Class 1 to 5 while the second was for those who want to teach Class 6 to 8. The result once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in.

    Direct link to check OTET Result 2019: http://202.191.140.165/otetmay19/reg_start.php?msg=OTET_-2019_RESULT_WILL_BE_PUBLISH_SOON

    How to check OTET Result 2019:

    • Go to bseodisha.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Read more about:

    odisha results

    Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue