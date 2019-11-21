Direct link to check OTET Result 2019

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, Nov 21: The OTET Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The message displayed on the official website says that the result would be declared soon. Several students who took the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can check the result by entering their roll and register number. It may be recalled that the Education Minister had said last month that the result would be released on November 21, 2019.

To qualify, a candidate must secure a minimum of 60 per cent marks. The board had conducted two papers. The first was for those who want to teach students of Class 1 to 5 while the second was for those who want to teach Class 6 to 8. The result once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in.

Direct link to check OTET Result 2019: http://202.191.140.165/otetmay19/reg_start.php?msg=OTET_-2019_RESULT_WILL_BE_PUBLISH_SOON

How to check OTET Result 2019:

Go to bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout