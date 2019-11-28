32-year-old man arrested for marrying again without divorcing second wife

Bhubaneswar

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 28: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly marrying for the third time without divorcing his second wife in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The accused is a resident of Panikoili area of the district was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by his second wife, Korei police station Inspector-in-charge Ranjit Kumar Mohanty said.

The man had married a woman of Korei area in Jajpur district in 2016, the police officer said. He then got married to another woman of Katia village, under the jurisdiction of Mangalpur police station of the district, in 2017, after giving 'talaq' to his first wife, the officer said.

The accused went abroad a few months after his second marriage. Meanwhile, his second wife gave birth a baby girl at her in-laws' house.

According to the woman's complaint, her in-laws started torturing her and asked for more dowry after her husband went aboard. Unable to bear the torture, she left her in-laws' house and started living with her parents in her native village, the police officer said. She later learnt that the man was getting married again, to a woman in Korei area of the district, and reached the venue on November 10.

When she protested against her husband's third marriage, his family members and the relatives misbehaved with her at the marriage venue following which she lodged a complaint with the police.

The police initially refused to take any action, the woman claimed. According to her, the police swung into action after she threatened to immolate herself in front of the office of the superintendent of police (SP) of Jajpur.

On being directed by the SP, the Korei police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, a police officer said. Based on the complaint, police arrested the woman's father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, he said.

Apart from this, the police also detained two sisters of the accused on Wednesday. Detention of the accused's sisters forced him to surrender before police following which he was arrested, the police officer said.