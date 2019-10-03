MP TET Answer Key 2019: Direct link to check for English paper re-exam

Bhopal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Oct 03: The MP TET Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer key has been released for the English paper. The admit card is for the re-exam that was held on September 29, 2019. The MT TET result for the other papers, it may be recalled was released in the last week of August. The answer key is available on http://peb.mp.gov.in/Model%20Answers/YEAR_2018/ HST_2018/HSTET2018_English_ReExam_Model_Question_ With_Answer%20Key/REHSTET2018_29Sep2019_ Day%201_Shift%201_9.30%20AM%20(ENGLISH).pdf.