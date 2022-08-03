MP: Statue of Chandra Shekhar Azad vandalises

Viral Video: Angry woman throws vendor’s fruits on street after handcart allegedly hits her car

Bhopal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal. Aug 03: Unidentified persons damaged a statue of revolutionary and freedom-fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident at Thandla town, 60 km from the district headquarters, came to light on Monday night, news agency PTI reported.

Thandla Nagar Parishad's Chief Municipal Officer Bharat Singh Tank said the small damaged part of the statue -- a part of the pistol wielded by the iconic revolutionary -- has been repaired.

Gandhi statue vandalised: India-Americans condemn

Local police station in-charge Kaushalya Chouhan said a policeman noticed the damage during patrolling.

The perpetrators will be identified through Closed Circuit Television(CCTV) footage, she said.

Local BJP and Congress leaders demanded action against the perpetrators.

The statue had been unveiled in 2017.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 12:58 [IST]