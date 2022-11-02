YouTube
    MP: 5 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Morena

    Bhopal, Nov 02: In a fatal accident five persons lost lives and three sustained injuries when the vehicle they were riding in collided with a dumper on NH 44 in Morena in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

    The victims, residents of Tiktoli village, were returning from Gwalior to Morena. They had gone to visit a patient admitted in Gwalior, according to an ANI report.

    Morena CSP Atul Singh said, "The accident occurred around 1 am. Two deceased are in a mortuary room in Morena, two deceased are in Noorabad and one more died in Gwalior. The injured are undergoing treatment," reported ANI.

    A case was registered into the matter. Further investigation was underway.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 13:12 [IST]
    X