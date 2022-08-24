YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    MP: 2 killed, 3 injured as ambulance collides with bike

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sehore, Aug 24: Two persons were killed and three others injured when a motorcycle collided with an ambulance near Sehore on Bhopal-Indore highway in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

    The accident took place near Thuna Pachama village on Bhopal-Indore Road, five kilometres from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police Niranjan Rajput said. A man and woman who were on the motorcycle died on the post.

    MP: 2 killed, 3 injured as ambulance collides with bike

    Van-bus collision in TN claims 6 livesVan-bus collision in TN claims 6 lives

    They were in the age group of 30 to 35 years, the official said. Three persons present in the ambulance were injured, he said. The ambulance, which belonged to a private hospital in Sehore, was coming from Bhopal, the official said.

    Comments

    More bhopal News  

    Read more about:

    killed accident injured bike ambulance madhya pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X