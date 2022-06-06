World Environment Day: NBF and HP organise Cleanthon at Lalbagh

Bengaluru, Jun 05: Namma Bengaluru Foundation in association with HP organised a Cleanthon at Lalbagh Botanical Garden. The drive started off with over 300 employees of HP taking the pledge to keep their surroundings clean and singing the anthem of the 5 R's Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, and Recycle. The employees cleaned up the park and collected more than 100 bags of plastic waste.

Many citizens who visited the park on Sunday joined the team to spread the word and the message.

They also thanked and congratulated the team for the effort to keep the park clean since the mango mela was also happening at the park. Namma Bengaluru Foundation also organised a flypast flying over Lalbagh with the message "Namma Bengaluru Swachh Bengaluru" to encourage the volunteers and support the cause of World Environment Day.

On the 50th World Environment Day, Vimeo Foundation in association with Namma Bengaluru Foundation and other community partners recognised 5 unsung heroes who are working towards sustainable development for greener and cleaner Bengaluru. Inspiring stories of Sparrow man of Bengaluru Edwin Joseph, Plogman C Nagaraj, Animal Rescuer Rachana Ravikumar, permacurist Rakshith Pawar and entrepreneur Harshith Reddy urged the audience to take small steps towards sustainability. Artistes of "Panchatavata" presented a dance performance on the laws of nature.

On 04th June,2022, Namma Bengaluru Foundation in association with BMW- Deutsche Motoren, Whitefield hosted a Cyclothon and Cleanthon to celebrate World Bicycle Day and World Environment Day. The drive was participated by BMW owners, BMW club members and members of the local RWA-Varthur Rising. Over 30 Cyclists cycled from the BMW Deutsche Motoren showroom to Varthur and joined the local residents to clean the streets of Varthur Village. The group picked up more than 20 bags of plastic waste from the village.

Vinod Jacob, General Manager, Namma Bengaluru Foundation says: As we celebrate the 50th year of Environment Day this year, Namma Bengaluru Foundation theme for the year was "Namma Bengaluru Swachh Bengaluru". It was great to see more than 400 volunteers participate in various activities over the weekend to express solidarity with our goal of restoring Bengaluru to its former glory of a garden city.

In light of the World Environment Day 2022 theme, "Only One Earth" and has climate change is happening now, we don't have any more time. This generation has a major role to play in safeguarding the future of the environment.

