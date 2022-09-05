Water supply in several areas of Bengaluru to be hit for two-days

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 05: The supply of Cauvery water to several parts of Bengaluru will be hit for the next two days as the pumping station in the Mandya district is flooded.

Due to flooding, over 50 areas won't have access to drinking water. The chief minister of the state Basavaraj Bommai is going to visit the pumping station.

Prime areas affected- Sadashivanagar, Indiranagar, Vasanthnagar, Frazer Town, Palace Guttahalli, Yeshwanthpuram, Coles Park, Kadugodanahalli, Mathikere, Seshadripuram, RT Nagar, Malleshwaram and more.

Noting that due to heavy rains on Sunday, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) unit that manages Cauvery water supply to city at T K Halli has been flooded and has caused damage to machinery there, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, he will be visiting there to inspect the spot.''

Already BWSSB chairman, engineers, Urban Development Secretary and other officials are there, work on draining out water is underway...probably by afternoon or evening things will be under control. All technical and emergency works are underway,'' he added.

However, BWSSB has warned of water supply disruption in several areas of Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday.

Torrential rains overnight brought the capital city of Bengaluru to its knees on Monday as several areas were inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts.

With several lakes in the city overflowing and stormwater drains flooded, several low-lying areas bore the brunt, with water entering houses and affecting normal life. Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout and Sunny Brooks Layout on Sarjapur Road among others were to such extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.

There are reports of several areas on Outer Ring Road that houses some of the IT companies being affected by rains and flooding.