YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Magnificent ‘Sun halo’ delights Bengaluru residents

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 26: A bright 'Halo' around the sun was spotted in the sky around noon in Bengaluru on Monday. Locals enjoyed the spectacle in the sky, which looked as colourful as the colour of a rainbow.

    Representational Image

    What is Sun Halo?

    Sun Halo, a celestial phenomenon of a perfect ring with the sun at the centre had many wondering if it was a Supernatural phenomenon. The phenomenon popularly known as the 22 degree circular halo of the Sun or occasionally the Moon (also called a moon ring or winter halo), occurs when the Sun's or Moon's rays get deflected/ refracted through the hexagonal ice crystals present in cirrus clouds.

    It's a very common phenomenon in the cold countries. But in our countries it's occurrence is rare and cannot be predicted.

    It occurs whenever there is moisture laden Cirrus clouds in the sky near or around the sun and is a local phenomenon. The video of the unusual phenomenon has quickly taken over social media.

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X