Watch: Magnificent ‘Sun halo’ delights Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 26: A bright 'Halo' around the sun was spotted in the sky around noon in Bengaluru on Monday. Locals enjoyed the spectacle in the sky, which looked as colourful as the colour of a rainbow.

What is Sun Halo?

Sun Halo, a celestial phenomenon of a perfect ring with the sun at the centre had many wondering if it was a Supernatural phenomenon. The phenomenon popularly known as the 22 degree circular halo of the Sun or occasionally the Moon (also called a moon ring or winter halo), occurs when the Sun's or Moon's rays get deflected/ refracted through the hexagonal ice crystals present in cirrus clouds.

It's a very common phenomenon in the cold countries. But in our countries it's occurrence is rare and cannot be predicted.

It occurs whenever there is moisture laden Cirrus clouds in the sky near or around the sun and is a local phenomenon. The video of the unusual phenomenon has quickly taken over social media.

A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now.

Call it magic, call it true :)



The phenomenon is called a halo n happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Owing to its radius around the sun

☀️ 🌈 ⛅️ 😇#Bangalore #Sun 🤍 pic.twitter.com/QVnM44y1rS — Samyukta Hornad (@samyuktahornad) May 24, 2021

Bangalore Halo Sun today. Not rare.



A ring around the Sun or Moon

means rain or snow is coming soon.



A Sun halo is caused by the refraction, reflection, and dispersion of light through ice particles suspended within cirrus or cirrostratus clouds.



It is called as Halo Sun. pic.twitter.com/8TbcAMYdAV — Srihari Jwalapuram (@Srilooksin) May 24, 2021

A proof that incredible things can be witnessed if you're happy and healthy in your life!#Sun Halo ♾️#StaySafe and #STAYLOVELY ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uopvlgtWSi — Prem Nenapirali (@StylishstarPrem) May 24, 2021

the most beautiful Sun Halo. pic.twitter.com/DIQvZuyZwy — Deeksha | DM for covid resources (@deekshamadhu_) May 24, 2021

ok this is just magical, a literal sun halo uff pic.twitter.com/B6s1Z1Zn92 — despair stage of grief 🇵🇸 (@magicanarchist) May 24, 2021