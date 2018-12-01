Unable to cure migrane, Bengaluru doctor attempts suicide after poisoning mother, sister

Bengaluru, Dec 1: A doctor killed his mother and sister by injecting poison and tried to end his own life here, apparently over the unbearable migraine attacks suffered by the family, police said Saturday.

Govinda Prakash (43) allegedly poisoned his mother Mookambika (75) and Shyamala (40), and tried to commit suicide in the same manner in the morning, as he could not find a cure for the ailment and was upset at the disorder running in the family, the police said.

A purported suicide note found at the spot revealed that Prakash committed the crime as they were suffering from persistent migraine, the police said. The doctor has been admitted to a hospital and was under treatment, they added.

PTI