Two members of erstwhile Mysore royal family die on Vijayadashami

By
    Bengaluru, Oct 19: Vishalakshi Devi, daughter of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and sister-in-law of Pramoda Devi, passed away at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru at around 4:15 pm after succumbing to illnesses. 

    This was the a second death in the erstwhile Mysore royal family on the day of the grand finale of Dasara celebrations. Early in the day, Putta Chinnammani, (98), the mother of Pramoda Devi Wodeyar, a member of the Mysore royal family passed away due to age-related illness.

    Like her father, she devoted much of her life to preservation of wildlife. Her contribution to this field was immense, having helped not only raise, but also restore several leopards back to their wild habitat.

    Photo credit: @ykcwadiyar

    Vishalakshi Devi also raised several elephants that are now at various elephant camps in the forest. Elephants play a crucial role during the Dasara celebrations.

    However, the Jumbo Savari, one of the attractions of the festival in which decorated elephants take to the streets of the city, went ahead as planned in the evening since it was being organised by the state government.

    The procession saw Arjuna the elephant, carry the 750-kg howdah along the procession route and was witnessed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy among a host of dignitaries.

    The victory parade involves a grand procession of caparisoned elephants, horse-drawn carriages, tableaux and thousands of artistes from the Amba Vilas Palace, popularly known as Mysuru Palace, till the Bannimantap Grounds through the city's lanes.

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 21:14 [IST]
