Top 10 temples in Karnataka with highest revenue

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Sep 08: Karnataka has around 1.85 lakh temples out of which 34,563 temples in the state come under Muzrai (Hindu religious endowment) department. Those temples are categorized as grade A, B and C, based on their revenue generation.

A total of 207 temples with annual revenue above Rs 25 lakh come under category A, 139 temples between Rs five lakh to Rs 25 lakh come under category B, and 34,217 temples with less than Rs 5 lakh annual revenue under category C.

Top 10 Temples with Highest Income in Karnataka

Kukke Subramanya: No 1

Kukke Subramanya, located in the village Subramanya, of Kadaba taluk (Earlier in Sullia taluk) in Dakshina Kannada district, tops the list of 10 temples with the highest annual incomes. In 2019, it approximately earned Rs 100 crore. Apart from hundi collections, the temple earns a big amount from interests from bank deposits, sevas, rents from temple halls, etc.

Kollur Mookambika Temple is located at Kollur in Byndoor Taluk of Udupi District. It is a Hindu temple dedicated to the Mother Goddess known as Mookambika Devi. Not just from Karnataka, huge number of devotees visit the temple from Kerala. The annual income of the temple for 2019 is around Rs 90-92 crore.Once again, the third spot in the list is occupied by a temple situated in the coastal region. Sri Durga Parameshwari temple in Kateel attracts a huge number of devotees across the state. A year before the COVID-19 hit the world, the annual revenue of the temple stood at Rs 40-42 crore. A major chunk of revenue comes from sevas, hundi collections and offerings.Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru occupies the fourth position. It generates revenue from selling special entry tickets, selling laddus, various sevas, e-sevas and interest from various banks. In 2019, it earned around Rs 30-33 crore.The Nanjundeshwara Temple (also called Srikanteshwara Temple) is an ancient temple in Nanjanagudu. It earns from hundi collections, sevas and prasadam. The annual income of the in 2019 was around Rs 15-20 crore.

It is followed by Savadatti Yellama Temple in Belagavi (Rs 15-17 crore), Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mandarthi (Rs 10-12 crore), Gulagamma Temple in Koppala (Rs 8-10 crore), Banashankari Temple in Bengaluru (Rs 8-10 crore) and Ghati Subramanya Temple in Doddaballapura (Rs 8-10 crore).