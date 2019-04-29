Three men arrested at Bengaluru airport with gold hidden in rectum

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 29: Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday arrested three passengers on charges of smuggling and seized gold worth over Rs 29.3 lakh.

The three identified as Mohamed SharKhan Zahir Hussain, Kaja Mydeen Mohamed Haroon and Ansari Mohammad Ibrahim from Tamil Nadu arrived by Air India flight AI 994 on Friday smuggled gold worth over Rs 29.3 lakh.

The gold was in the form of a paste in pellets mixed with some other chemicals and insulated with tape.

In the recent weeks, the Kempegowda International Airport has seen an increase in gold smuggling and the new trend seems to be to smuggle in the precious metal in smaller quantities.

In a similar incident a total of 496 gm of gold was found in the rectum of three women. According to officials, the three Tamil-origin woman flying from Colombo in a Sri Lankan Airlines flight were detained after suspicion.

In another instance, a flier of Andhra Pradesh origin was caught with 200 gm of gold strapped to his body as he reached Bengaluru from Kuwait in an Emirates flight.