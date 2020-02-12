The dust is killing us: An appeal to the residents of GEAR Road, Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 12: The brunt of development has been faced by many. It has led to air pollution, increase in traffic and chaos. The residents of GEAR Road in Bengaluru have been facing the brunt of development in their area. This has resulted in increasing traffic, which in turn has increased dust.

The high levels of dust tends to stay in the air and this has gravely affected the air our children breathe. In order to tackle this problem, the residents of Adarsh Palm Retreat &Assetz ran a trial to sort out this problem. It involved watering the road thrice a day.

This exercise has some success and helped in reducing the dust levels. However due to limited funds available, the trial ended last week. GEAR Innovative Intl. School, Multiple Intelligences & Talents Development Gurukul appeals to the residents of GEAR Road to support this initiative. If you and your community have noticed a reduction in the dust levels as a result of the trial, the kindly reach out to GEAR Innovative Intl. School Multiple Intelligences & Talents Development Gurukul with details of your association representative.

Road and dust are worst now. Residents were watering the road to arrest dust, but now ran out of funds. Footpaths are gone bad,thanks to desilting.#GearSchoolRoad is still getting dug up. Deadlines are going past but road is still the same. Will the road get fixed anytime soon? pic.twitter.com/A1XdCLD8Do — Doddakannelli Rising (@Dkhallirising) February 10, 2020

The trial was supported by the Assetz community, who supplied the water from their treatment plant, while the manpower and tanker was supplied by Adarsh. The running cost of the trial came up to around Rs 7,500 per week to run the trips thrice a day and six times a week.

Any contribution as little as Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 a week would help revive this service. Notably the contribution would come down with the participation of all communities on GEAR Road. The plan is to ensure that there are funds committed until at least April 15 2020. It is hoped that by then there would be a freshly tarred road.