    Taiwanese firm Wistron’s employees vandalise its iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 12: The workers of Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation, which manufactures iPhone near here went on a rampage on Saturday in the facility over issues related to 'salary', police said.

    Video grab

    Quoting preliminary inputs, police said employees at the facility in the Narasapura Industrial Area of Kolar district, about 51 kilometers from here, rampaged through the plant premises overturning cars and damaging furniture besides other things.

    A police officer told PTI that workers pelted stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops in connection with 'salary related issues.'

    Karnataka likely to promulgate ordinance on Cattle anti-slaughter Bill

    According to sources in the company, many workers were involved in the violent incident. When contacted, there was no immediate reaction from the company over the incident and claims on 'salary issues.'

    A trade union leader, claiming information from the plant alleged most employees -on contract- were not paid 'on time' besides concerns over 'many deductions' from their salary.

    Wistron manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple, IT products for Lenovo, Microsoft, among others.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 12, 2020, 16:51 [IST]
