Tableau on Chandrayaan-2, floods steal the show at Dasara procession

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, Oct 08: Models on Chandrayaan-2 Mission, floods, female foeticide and cleanliness were the major attraction of this year's Dasara procession.

The tableaux representing government achievements like surgical strike, major projects of the state such as Yettinahole drinking water project, Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train, 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN), a Regional Air Connectivity Scheme and 10-lane highway, model of 'Aane Bandi' were also be on display.

To mark the birth centenary of the 25th and last ruler of the princely State of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra (JC) Wadiyar, a tableau highlighting his contributions to the state and the achievements was also depicted.

Tableau representing 'Fit India', 'Integrated farming practices' and a model replica of Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swami added more color to the event.

The model of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Udupi's Sri Krishna Mutt and Mangala Devi temple and Hindustan Petroleum unit earned praise from the huge crowd for its outstanding design and craft.

The tableau were part of the 'Jamboo Sawari', a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by 'Arjuna' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, on a 750 kg golden howdah.

The Chief Minister, Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and a host of other dignitaries flagged off the procession of caparisoned elephants by showering flowers on the idol at around 4:15 pm.

The Dasara procession is held on "Vijayadashami" day, signifying the victory of good over evil.