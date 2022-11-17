Students take pledge on Road Safety, create awareness to Bengaluru citizens

Bengaluru

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Nov 17: Over 100 students took to the roads and stood on footpaths holding placards carrying messages on Road Safety Awareness today. The campaign was organized by Namma Bengaluru Foundation in association with the Traffic Police &Sophia High School. The program was flagged of by Kala Krishnaswamy, DCP Traffic East Division. The students took a pledge on Road Safety and promised they would continue creating awareness to citizens of Bengaluru.

The awareness drive was carried out by displaying placards at junctions between Basaveshwara Circle and Sophia School Junction spreading the message of traffic rules, lane discipline, zebra crossing, pedestrian safety, stopping at signals, no footboard travel, adhering to city speed limits, making way for ambulance, wearing helmets and seatbelts and no rash and drunken driving.

Namma Bengaluru Foundation launched the Road Safety Campaign to create awareness on various measures people should adopt to improve road safety and reduce road accidents & casualties. As part of the campaign, NBF has so far organised several rallies and drives in association with the Traffic police and traffic wardens at various locations in Bangalore.

Vinod Jacob, the General Manager of Namma Bengaluru Foundation said,"Road safety is not only about wearing your helmet and seat belt but about following all the traffic rules when you are driving. It's important to look out for other motorists and pedestrians and the safety of all. We are having the road safety awareness drive to create awareness among the public to follow traffic rules and ride safely so as to make Bengaluru roads safer for everyone.Better lane discipline, no one way entry, no signal jumping and no parking on main roads are crucial to reduce traffic accidents and traffic jams. We thank the Bangalore Traffic Police & Sophia High School for their support and cooperation for the event."