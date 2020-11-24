Slaughter and sale of meat banned in Bengaluru tomorrow

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Nov, 24: The slaughter and sale of meat has been banned in Bengaluru on November 25.

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that on November 25, on the occasion of Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti, the sale and slaughter of meat would be banned in the BBMP limits.

    The. BJP's state unit had recently tweeted that state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel had appealed and suggested that then government should ban cow slaughter. BJP national chief secretary C T Ravi held discussions with Prabhu Chauhan, state minister for animal husbandry in this regard.

    Nagaland bans sale, consumption of dog meat

    The BJP government has also formed a committee to implement a law against cow slaughter. The BJP state unit said that the law will be implemented in the next session of assembly.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
