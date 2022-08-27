YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Siddaramaiah is chief guest at Indo-China Friendship event? I have declined says former CM

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 27: A fresh row has been triggered after the invitation card of a seminar organised by the India-China Friendship Association Karnataka chapter mentioned the name of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's as one of the chief guests. The topic of the seminar is Interference of US imperialist in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China.

    BJP leader, C T Ravi said on Twitter that if anyone had any doubt that Congress works for China, this will clear their doubt. Siddaramaiah however clarified that he had declined the invitation for the event that is scheduled for tomorrow. It is surprising to see my name despite me declining it, he tweeted.

    Siddaramaiah
    Siddaramaiah

    Apart from Siddaramaiah the name of Dr. H C Mahadevappa, former deputy CM of Karnataka was listed as the guest of honour. The names of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. L Hanumanthaiah and former minister of Karnataka P G R Scindia who is the president of ICFA National are named as speakers.

    Did not eat meat before temple visit, clarifies Siddaramaiah amid controversyDid not eat meat before temple visit, clarifies Siddaramaiah amid controversy

    The seminar would be held at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa road. It would be presided over by K Srinivas Gowda who os also a former Karnataka minister and the ICFA president in Karnataka. The event would begin at 10 am on Sunday and also host a Chinese photographic exhibition till 5 pm. The exhibition would be open till September 3.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    siddaramaiah invitation event

    Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X