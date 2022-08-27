India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, time, where and when to watch it LIVE and more

Siddaramaiah is chief guest at Indo-China Friendship event? I have declined says former CM

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 27: A fresh row has been triggered after the invitation card of a seminar organised by the India-China Friendship Association Karnataka chapter mentioned the name of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's as one of the chief guests. The topic of the seminar is Interference of US imperialist in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China.

BJP leader, C T Ravi said on Twitter that if anyone had any doubt that Congress works for China, this will clear their doubt. Siddaramaiah however clarified that he had declined the invitation for the event that is scheduled for tomorrow. It is surprising to see my name despite me declining it, he tweeted.

If anyone had any doubt that CONgress works for China, this will clear their doubt.



Why should CONgress side with China if America is interfering in its internal affairs?



Is this MoU signed by Rahul Gandhi with Chinese Communist Party the reason behind this support to China? pic.twitter.com/ZeeD2KAnLq — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) August 27, 2022

I had declined the invitation of India-China Friendship Association to participate in their event which will be held tomorrow. It is surprising to see my name despite declining it.



I declined to participate as my party's & my position are against the agenda of the program. pic.twitter.com/TmsrazwBTD — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 27, 2022

Apart from Siddaramaiah the name of Dr. H C Mahadevappa, former deputy CM of Karnataka was listed as the guest of honour. The names of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. L Hanumanthaiah and former minister of Karnataka P G R Scindia who is the president of ICFA National are named as speakers.

Did not eat meat before temple visit, clarifies Siddaramaiah amid controversy

The seminar would be held at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa road. It would be presided over by K Srinivas Gowda who os also a former Karnataka minister and the ICFA president in Karnataka. The event would begin at 10 am on Sunday and also host a Chinese photographic exhibition till 5 pm. The exhibition would be open till September 3.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 14:55 [IST]