    Shocking medical apathy, why is this cleaner doing the job of a nurse

    By Shreya
    |

    Bengaluru, May 14: In yet another shocking case of medical apathy, a cleaner was found doing a job of nurse in a government hospital located in Tumkuru district, Karnataka.

    The entire incident was caught on camera and has gone viral on various social media platforms.

    Shocking medical apathy, why is this cleaner doing the job of a nurse

    It is learnt that the video was shot by one of the patient's attendant exposed the poor state of healthcare at the hospital. The 46-second video clip the cleaning staff was seen controlling the drip flow without any hesitation.

    Hilarious! Gorillas human-like reaction to rain is winning hearts on the Internet

    When questioned as to why the attendant was recording the video. To which the attendant replied,'Your job is to clean and wash in the hospital.'

    And then the nurse entered the ward and said, "What happened now?" When the attendant raised the concern and asked, "Is this her job to put drips in the hospital?" The nurse replied, "No, no she is just removing."

    Ever since the video went viral, District Health Officer said that the nurse has been warned and asked to stay vigilant in her shift.

    government hospital karnataka social media viral video

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 16:33 [IST]
