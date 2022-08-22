India
    Scheduled power cuts in these areas of Bengaluru today: Check list here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 22: Due to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited's (BESCOM) advancing certain outstanding operations, parts of Bengaluru may experience temporary power disruptions on Monday. A report on News18 Kannada said most of the work will be done between 10 am and 6 pm.

    The monsoon showers caused several trees to be uprooted and fall against power lines, delaying a number of BESCOM's large-scale projects and adding to its list of things to accomplish. The corporation is also known to focus on extra upkeep and repair tasks over the weekends when the grid is less busy.

    BESCOM is also known to work on extra repair tasks over the weekends when the grid is less busy.

    Affected areas will be:

    RBI Layout, Kottanoor, J.P. Nagar 5th Stage, Shreyas Colony, Gaurav Nagar, Nataraja Layout, Nripatunga Nagar, Jambusaware Dinne, Chunchughatta, Brigade Millennium And Brigade Gardenia Apartments And Sub-central Surroundings, H.R. main road, Down Streams of NGR Layout, Vrishabhavati R/S: 66/11kV Chandra Layout MUSS, 6611kV Sir MV Layout, 6611kV Kengeri MUSS and Mysore Road Vicinity.

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 9:02 [IST]
