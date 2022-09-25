YouTube
    S M Krishna admitted to hospital with respiratory infection

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Sep 25: Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital with acute respiratory tract infection. The hospital, however, said Krishna is on a minimal respiratory support.

    "Shri S M Krishna is admitted in Manipal hospital, airport road Bengaluru. He has acute respiratory tract infection," Manipal Hospital said in a statement. "He is on minimal respiratory support and in a cheerful frame of mind. His health status is being monitored by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar," the bulletin added.

    Krishna was the 16th chief minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004. He had served as Governor of Maharashtra and was the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012.

    He later joined the BJP in 2017.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 12:29 [IST]
    X