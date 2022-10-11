YouTube
    Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara' third highest-grossing Kannada flick in US, next only to 'KGF' series

    Bengaluru, Oct 11: Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara' has got a dream start at the US box office as the movie has already become the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

    In fact, 'Kantara' is now next only to Yash's blockbuster 'KGF' series. Till Sunday, the movie has grossed $341,897 at the US box office. It has beaten the movies of A-list actors like Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty and late Puneeth Rajkumar.

    Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara third highest-grossing Kannada flick in US, next only to KGF series

    Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2', which is in the numero uno position in the list, had minted $7,418,131 in its lifetime. The first part had grossed $805,637 in the US.

    However, Sudeep's recent release 'Vikrant Rona' had earned $182,091 while Puneeth Rajkumar's 'James' had collected $126,118 in its life time.

    'Kantara' to 'Sita Ramam', the success of these 4 South films have lessons for film industry'Kantara' to 'Sita Ramam', the success of these 4 South films have lessons for film industry

    Check out the top 10 highest grossing Kannada movies in North America:

    • KGF Chapter 2: $7,418,131
    • KGF Chapter 1: $805,637
    • Kantara: $341,897
    • Rangitaranga: $315,098
    • Kirik Party: $270,568
    • Vikrant Rona: $182,091
    • 777 Charlie: $171,417
    • Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu: $170,863
    • James: $126,118
    • Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasaragodu: $120,697

    Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara' was opened to positive reviews on September 30. It had collected $25,304 on the first day in the US. As the popularity increased, the movie continued to pull the audience to theatres in North America.

    The Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi versions of 'Kantara' hitting the screens. Hence, the overall collection is expected to increase.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 16:09 [IST]
