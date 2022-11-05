Rahul Gandhi faces music, sued for using KGF-2 songs in Yatra's promos

Bengaluru, Nov 05: MRT Music, a Bengaluru-based music label of KGF fame, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Srinate, and Jairam Ramesh for allegedly using their songs for promotional videos for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

In its complaint, the music company claimed that the Congress used songs from the South Indian super-hit film KGF 2 in Hindi that it produced without permission to create promotional videos for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starring Rahul Gandhi.

An FIR has been registered against the party, in general, and the three Congress leaders, in particular, under sections 403, 465 and 120B r/w Section 34 of the IPC and under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and under Section 63 of the Copyrights Act, 1957.

"The INC has created a video by unlawfully downloading and synchronising and broadcasting the songs pertaining to the movie KGF - Chapter 2 in Hindi and portraying it to be owned by the INC. They have also used a logo namely 'Bharath Jodo Yatra' in the said video and have broadcast the same on their official social media handles," the media communication from the music label read.

