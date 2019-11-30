Police man in Bengaluru stabbed as he stopped some men from smoking in public

Bengaluru

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Nov 30: A Head Constable on Saturday was allegedly stabbed by some unidentified men because he stopped them from smoking in public in RT Nagar area of Bengaluru.

Reportedly, the victim was police head constable Nagaraj, he was immediately taken to the hospital near by.

Karnataka: One Head Constable Nagaraj stabbed by unidentified men allegedly for stopping them from smoking in public in RT Nagar in Bengaluru today. Nagaraj has been taken to hospital. — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Investigation underway.