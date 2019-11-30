  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Police man in Bengaluru stabbed as he stopped some men from smoking in public

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 30: A Head Constable on Saturday was allegedly stabbed by some unidentified men because he stopped them from smoking in public in RT Nagar area of Bengaluru.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Reportedly, the victim was police head constable Nagaraj, he was immediately taken to the hospital near by.

    Investigation underway.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru police stabbed

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue