PM Modi to address ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ tomorrow

    Bengaluru, Nov 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural function of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, tomorrow at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

    The Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade. The three day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The speakers include some of the top industry leaders including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Vikram Kirloskar among others. Along with this, a number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and country sessions would run parallelly.

    The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which would be bringing in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries.

    The global scale of the event will give Karnataka an opportunity to showcase its culture to the world as well.

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 21:12 [IST]
    X