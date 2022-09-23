‘PayCM’ posters: Bengaluru actor threatens to take legal action against Congress for misusing his image

Power cut in Bengaluru on Sep 21: Check if your area is in the list

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 23: A Bengaluru-based actor has accused Karnataka unit of the Congress of using his picture without his consent for their campaign, which levels corruption allegations on the Basavaraj Bommai government in the state.

Taking to Twitter, actor Akhil Iyer flagged the "illegal" use of his image and threatened to take action against Karnataka Congress for using his photo without consent.

"I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for "40% Sarkara" - an @INCIndia campaign that i have nothing to do with," tweeted Iyer.

I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for "40% Sarkara" - an @INCIndia campaign that i have nothing to do with.



— Akhil Iyer (@akhiliy) September 23, 2022

The Karnataka Congress designed "40% Sarkara" posters to highlight how 40 per cent commission rate has allegedly become the norm under the current BJP rule.

One of the posters used Akhil Iyer's photo and had phrases like "Are you still numb?", "The gluttony of 40% Sarkara has robbed over 54,000 youths of a career".

The Karnataka Congress yet to respond on the matter.

The "PayCM" issue made noise in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, as BJP accused the Congress of deliberately and unnecessarily using the Chief Minister for their false campaign to reap political gains.

Posters with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's face on a QR code titled 'PayCM' were spotted in a few places in Bengaluru on Wednesday, which was removed by authorities later in the day.