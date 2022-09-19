Parts of Bengaluru to witness power cut today | Check list of affected areas

Be ready for power-cuts over the weekend: Areas in Bengaluru to be affected

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 19: Due to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited's (BESCOM) advancing certain outstanding operations, parts of Bengaluru may experience temporary power disruptions from 10 am to 5 pm for the next two days, on September 19 and September 20.

The scheduled power outage on Monday and Tuesday is due to some repair and maintenance work undertaken by BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited). BESCOM is also known to work on extra repair tasks include quarterly and half-year maintence, and construction of new direct current lines.

Affected areas will be:

September 19: Tthere will be a power outage in the areas around Jayanagar South.

Affected areas: Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Sampagi Nagar, JC Road, Shanti Nagar, BTS Road, Richmond Circle, Residency Road, Sudhamnagar, K.H. the road.

September 20: There will be a power outage in the north NRS division and Vijayanagar vicinities.

Affected areas: Basaveshwara Nagar, Vijayanagar, Govindaraja Nagar, Kamashipalya, RPC Layout, Binny Layout, Prashant Nagar, Hosahalli Vijayanagar, RPC Layout, Service Road, Vijayanagar 7th Main to 13th Main, East Stage Thimmenahalli, MC Layout Part, Binny Layout, Marnalli Vinayaka Layout Part, PC Industrial Area, Kaveripur, Ranganathapur, KCG Ind. Area, Nanjappa Ind. Estate, Sunnadagodu, Selvam Industrial Estate, Ballayana Kere, Syndicate Bank Colony, Kaveripur 1st Block, 2nd Block, 5th Block, 5th Block, 7th Block, 8th Block, Nagarabhavi 11th Block, KHB Colony, HVR Layout, Syndicate Bank Colony and Surroundings, Siddaiah Puranika Road, Papaya Garden KHB Colony, KHB Colony, Magadi Main Road and Part of Agrahara Dasara Village.

Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 7:49 [IST]