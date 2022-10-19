Partial solar eclipse 2022: Darshan timings revised at Dharmasthala temple

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 19: For the solar eclipse on December 25, the darshana timings have been revised at Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple, Dharmasthala. The temple will be closed from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

According to beliefs, during an eclipse, the sun and the moon, emit abnormal negative energies. Hence, the doors where the main deity is housed are closed to prevent and minimise these negative energies that could disturb the effects of the divine energy on the devotees.

Sometimes, Tulsi leaves are also placed on the idols to ward off negative energy. Only after purification, the temples open again.

The last partial solar eclipse of the year will occur on October 25, coinciding with Diwali. Partially eclipsed solar rays can be seen from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, as well as the north-eastern portion of Africa. The last solar eclipse of 2022 will also be visible in India.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 23:53 [IST]