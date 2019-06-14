Online building plan approval facility launched in Karnataka: Details here

  • search
    Bengaluru, June 14: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy launched 118 websites that would enable citizens get building plan approvals, diversion of land use change and other related permissions through online submissions, avoiding middlemen and delays.

    "We have simplified the process of getting building plan sanction and land use change. It will bring greater transparency and end corruption and save people's time and money," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

    Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

    Urban Development Minister U T Khader said the initiative of his department will save people from running from pillar to post to get approvals.

    Rahul-Gowda hold hour long meeting, discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion

    It will also remove middlemen from the system, he told reporters here.

    These websites and softwares integrate 14 departments and forms can be submitted online. The staus of their applications will be shared through SMS to the applicants.

