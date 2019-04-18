  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ola cabs to offer free rides to polling booths for Disabled voters in Karnataka

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 18: Cab aggregator Ola Wednesday said it would provide free rides to persons with disabilities (PWD) to the polling booths in association with the Election authorities in a bid to increase voter participation in the Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka.

    The company said it has partnered with the office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer and others, including the civic bodies in various cities in this regard.

    Ola cabs to offer free rides to polling booths for Disabled voters in Karnataka
    Representational Image

    As a part of the free service, Ola has assigned 270 cabs to the election commission which will be made available to ferry PWD voters to polling booths, a release said Wednesday.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase Two: Key contests between top candidates

    Karnataka is having two phase Lok Sabha polls with 14 of the 28 seats going for polling Thursday. The second phase will be on April 23.

    This free ride facility would be across Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru on April 18 and Ballari, Hubali-Dharwad, Gulbarga and Belgaum on April 23, the release said.

    We are grateful to Ola and appreciate their efforts in enabling seamless transportation so that every citizen can go out and vote, Surya Sen A V., Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said.

    Ola Regional Head (South) Vishnu Bommareddy said availability of convenient transport options had resulted in positive voter turnout in recent past and the company would continue to back initiatives that support the constitutional machinery of the country.

    "We are glad to partner with the local authorities and facilitate hassle-free mobility for every voter in Bengaluru, he added.

    Also Read | Phase 2 of polling will decide on how the opposition shapes up against BJP

    Ola has set up helpline numbers 9071464553 / 7624915133 to assist the PWD voters and address any issues that arise, the release added.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka ola cabs lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue