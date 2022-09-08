Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate conference Manthan in Bengaluru today

In Pics: Nature's fury spares none, not even VIPs

Bengaluru, Sep 08: Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate "Manthan" in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Manthan, a three-day public expo, organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is aimed at anchoring discussions across multiple issues and opportunities in the roads, transport, and logistics sector.

The discussions will cover roads, new materials, and technology, road safety, vehicle safety, alternate and future mobility, covering ropeways, multimodal logistics parks, Parvatmala, and digital interventions, among others, the road transport and highways ministry said in the statement.

In addition, the 41st Meeting of the Transport Development Council will be organised during the programme, it said, adding that the Next-Gen M Parivahan Mobile App will also be launched during the event.

The statement said several state ministers holding portfolios of the ministries of PWD, transport and industries and senior government officials will participate in the conference.

Senior industry leaders and experts are also scheduled to join the event.

As per the statement, senior officials from the MoRTH and NHAI, policy planners, experts, corporate leaders and technocrats, amongst others, would also join the deliberations during the event.

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 11:34 [IST]