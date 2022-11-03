YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Nephew of BJP MLA Renukacharya found dead inside a drowned car

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 03: MLA of Honnalli MP Renukacharya's nephew was found dead, after he went missing for two days. The police suspect that the body could be of Chandrashekhar (25) who was returning from Shivamogga to Honnali but did not reach home.

    Nephew of BJP MLA Renukacharya found dead inside a drowned car

    Chandrashekhar's father M P Ramesh had lodged a missing complaint on Tuesday.

    After intense search, the district police traced the white colour sports utility vehicle (SUV) inside the Tunga canal at Kadadagatte in Davangere district on Thursday.

    Using a crane, the car was pulled out and inside it the body was found, police said. The airbags of the car were found open. The police have started investigation into the case.

    State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he is awaiting a report from the Davangere police.

    The minister said the department has no suspicion but the truth has to come out after investigation. ''We will consider it as a special case and investigate it from all the dimensions,'' he said.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 22:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X