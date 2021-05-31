NBF, Rajeev Chandrasekhar distributes Grocery kits, Wellness kits under #BengaluruFightsCorona initiative

Bengaluru: Sewage surveillance system launched for early detection of Covid-19 even among asymptomatic people

Bengaluru, May 31: Namma Bengaluru Foundation on Sunday conducted a Webinar on Bengaluru Fights Corona where the RWAs, CSOs and citizens of Bengaluru joined them.

Rajeev Chandrashekar, MP, Founder Trustee NBF along with Dr Sudhakar K, Minister of Health and Family Welfare were also present to discuss the second wave, the steps and directions taken to fight the pandemic.

The webinar was attended by more than 200 citizens and was a great interaction with the citizens and a lot of their queries was answered in a very interactive session.

Today Namma Bengaluru Foundation conducted various distribution drive on the continued support for Bengaluru Fights Corona.

This was on the occasion of the birthday of Rajeev Chandrashekar Founder and Trustee NBF, and have the distributed Grocery kits, Wellness kits, Masks, Sanitiser and PPE Kits at various locations in Bengaluru.

The distribution was for more than 1000 families, Pourakarmikas and Police personnel in Bengaluru city. We distributed this at Timber Yard, RPC Layout, Nanjambanna Agrahara, Ashok Nagar, Vidyaranyapura, Bommasandra, Koramangala, Tilaknagar and Sudduguntanapalya.