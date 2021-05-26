NBF continues “Support Drive” by distributing grocery kits to the vulnerable

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 26: The ongoing lockdown, in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, has affected the lives of some of the most vulnerable communities across Bengaluru. As part of our continuing effort and fight to protect Bengalureans from Covid-19 second wave, Founder Trustee, Namma Bengaluru Foundation and Member of Parliament Sri Rajeev Chandrasekhar distributed grocery kits to the vulnerable citizens who have lost out on employment in this time of crisis. Grocery kits (each kit supporting 4-5 members of a family) were distributed to as many as 500 families today.

In addition to distribution of grocery kits, NBF has been distributing Wellness and Immunity Kits to the poor and Vulnerable citizens. NBF plans to distribute more than 1 Lakh kits to the vulnerable. This will be continued with creating awareness of Vaccines and ensuring citizens register for Vaccinations, Providing Health equipment like Oximeters and O2 Concentrators and help arranging vaccine camps in the Urban Poor communities.

Covid-19: Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini shows up at Sundarpada slum, distributes grocery kits

Daily wagers still don't have jobs and are stranded without food. NBF will be continuing this drive to support daily wagers in this crisis for which we will be reaching out for donors so we can help these disadvantaged with food. We appeal to everyone to please come forward and support us on this drive. Your donation will go a long way to help a poor family in need.

Founder Trustee Rajeev Chandrasekhar says: "All of us have to come together to fight the second wave. Bengaluru being a city with many people visiting has become particularly vulnerable. As Bengalureans, we must look out for each other"

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 17:37 [IST]