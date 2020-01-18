NBF brings financial accountability in BBMP to the fore after 5 years of relentless fight

Bengaluru, Jan 18: The BBMP has submitted in an affidavit that the audit report for 2017-18 is yet to be placed before the Principal Secretary. The audit report for 2018-19 will be completed by March 21, 2020. The court acknowledged the same and asked the BBMP to file complete audit reports adjourned hearing to March 13, 2020.

Namma Bengaluru Foundation filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court on December 19, 2015, seeking a direction for a time-bound audit by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) into BBMP Finances for the financial years 2011-12; 2012-13; 2013-14 and 2014-15.

According to the petition, BBMP has failed to audit its accounts since 2010. This amounts to dereliction of their constitutional and statutory duties and a systematic breakdown of the rule of law. According to the data collected, the last complete audit of BBMP was conducted in 2010-2011. Although multiple audit exercises have occurred thereafter, none of them has been complete in all respects.

As a matter of fact, the CAG in its report on local bodies in March 2013 had specifically observed that the internal control mechanisms in urban local bodies, such as BBMP were inadequate. It records various instances of non-maintenance of books of accounts and non-submission of the statement of expenditure.

Namma Bengaluru Foundation is an NGO that works determinedly to Protect Bengaluru and the rights of its citizens and Neighbourhoods. It works through advocacy, partnership and activism for a better Bengaluru.